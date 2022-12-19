Drug cases: 192 FIRs registered, over 270 arrested in Punjab last week

Punjab Police have arrested 271 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 192 first information reports (FIRs), under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state over the last week.

Inspector General of Police (IGP-headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, while addressing his weekly press conference in Chandigarh on Monday, said: “The police have also recovered 10.08 kg heroin, 13.52 kg opium, 5.52 kg ganja, 3.43 quintals of poppy husk, and 54,123 tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids, besides recovering Rs 17.66 lakh drug money from their possession.”

He said that “with 11 more proclaimed offenders (POs)/absconders in NDPS cases arrested in the last week, the total number of arrests reached 573 since the special drive to arrest POs/absconders was started on July 5.”