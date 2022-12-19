scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Drug cases: 192 FIRs registered, over 270 arrested in Punjab last week

IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said that with 11 more arrests in NDPS cases last week, the total number of arrests has reached 573 since the special drive began on July 5

Punjab Police have arrested 271 drug smugglers/suppliers over the last week.
Punjab Police have arrested 271 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 192 first information reports (FIRs), under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state over the last week.

Inspector General of Police (IGP-headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, while addressing his weekly press conference in Chandigarh on Monday, said: “The police have also recovered 10.08 kg heroin, 13.52 kg opium, 5.52 kg ganja, 3.43 quintals of poppy husk, and 54,123 tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids, besides recovering Rs 17.66 lakh drug money from their possession.”

