Drug and Socio-Economic Census: Behind Punjab move to count its addicts, policy shift from enforcement to targeted rehabilitation

The Punjab government is set to roll out its first comprehensive Drug and Socio-Economic Census in April, with nearly 28,000 government employees tasked to survey around 65 lakh families across the state. The exercise is expected to be completed within three months.

The initiative aims to create a “scientific” strategy to combat the drug menace by collecting household-level data, shifting the focus from enforcement to targeted rehabilitation. The state has allocated Rs 150 crore for the census and related de-addiction efforts.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the census would provide crucial insights into the scale and impact of substance abuse. “The census aims to determine the magnitude of drug abuse, identify specific substances used, and assess the impact on socio-economic factors like employment, poverty, and education levels,” he told The Indian Express.

The decision to conduct the census followed a pilot survey in 11 villages, where authorities found that families were willing to share information about drug addiction despite concerns about stigma. A government official said, “We carried out a dipstick test. There were apprehensions that the families may not be forthcoming due to social stigma involved. However, we realised that they are so sick of the menace that they see everyone approaching them as a God-sent opportunity. They want help, no matter who is willing to offer it. Such is the state of affairs.”

Cheema said the initiative would only strengthen the government’s anti-drug campaign. “We have achieved enormous success with our Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign. But we want to identify even the last person hooked to drugs. This will not only help us in tackling the menace by making it the responsibility of the government to send every addict to a de-addiction centre but also to identify the peddlers supplying to him. This will also help break the nexus of law enforcers with the peddlers, if any,” he said.

The Panchayats and Rural Development Department has been designated as the nodal agency for the exercise. It will coordinate with other departments to carry out the door-to-door survey. School teachers, including computer instructors, will be deployed as enumerators.

Announced in the Punjab Budget for 2025–26, the census is also expected to contribute to the government’s “Badalta Punjab” roadmap.

Previous studies, including the Punjab Opioid Dependence Survey and research by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, had estimated that over 30 lakh people in Punjab use some form of drugs, with higher prevalence in border districts. However, officials say the new census will provide more accurate and updated data. “The upcoming census will provide up-to-date, definitive data to replace these older estimates,” an official said, adding that it could also help the state shed its image of ‘Udta Punjab’.

The drug menace is a politically contentious issue in Punjab. In 2012, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had sparked controversy by claiming that 70 per cent of Punjab’s youth were addicted to drugs. Speaking to students at Panjab University in Chandigarh he had said that “seven out of 10 youth in Punjab have drug problems,” subsequently blaming the then Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP coalition government for not providing opportunities and failing to tackle the menace. This had invited criticism, with the ruling combine accusing him of defaming Punjab.

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Presenting the Budget earlier this month, Cheema said preparations for the census were complete. “The necessary groundwork has been completed, including development of the dedicated software platform and comprehensive training of field functionaries to ensure accuracy, transparency and data integrity. Building upon this preparedness, the census will be rolled out from April,” he said.

Highlighting progress under the state’s anti-drug drive, Cheema added, “Over the past year, 36,686 cases have been registered against 52,331 drug traffickers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, leading to the seizure of more than 33,000 kg of narcotics through intelligence-led operations.”