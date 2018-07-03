Drug Alarm: ‘Only two drug-overdose deaths confirmed as per our records’

Brahm Mohindra Brahm Mohindra

There are only two drug overdose deaths registered in the government health facilities across the state in the last one year and there was no data available about the deaths reported outside the hospital, Punjab’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra has told The Indian Express.

“There is no data with us of the deaths [drug overdose] reported outside the hospital. Unless the family doesn’t come forward, we cannot compile any data. So far, as per our records, only two deaths are confirmed due to drug overdose in the state. There are two more suspected overdose deaths in our records, but we are still verifying if the post mortem reports have concluded anything like that,” Mohindra told The Indian Express in an interview, Monday.

The health minister said there seems to be a “sinister design” behind the sudden spurt in deaths due to alleged overdose of drugs and a bid to defame the Amarinder Singh government.

“How come there is a sudden spurt of deaths [suspected drug overdose] in the state? How the social media has suddenly become so active? IN the last seven days, social media is very much active on this issue. There is so much talk about the deaths. Unless there is no confirmation how the death actually took place – like post mortem examination report’s findings; viscera report’s chemical analysis. Then only, when these reports are finalised, it can be declared if it was a death due to drug overdose.”

The minister however, added that he cannot deny that deaths are not taking place. “The deaths taking place is a matter of concern, but it needs to be investigated”. “If there is an FIR, then only there will be a post mortem examination. When cases will not be reported to the health facilities, then what is the proof that death happened because of drug overdose”, he added. According to the health minister, “there are no forensic reports till date that show people are dying using adulterated drugs. Police have recovered some samples which have been now sent for testing. Once the report comes then only we can say if people are using adulterated drugs”.

He accepted that there was no protocol or set guidelines currently in place in Punjab, because of which the deaths occurring outside hospitals are not recorded. “The problem is that parents are not coming forward because of social stigma attached to it [drug related death]. No parent wants to declare that their ward died because of drugs…,” Mohindra told The Indian Express.

He added that it was due to shortage of drugs in the market, drug addicts have started visiting health facilities for treatment. “Heroin is not available in the market and the prices have definitely gone up because of cut in the supply. As per our records, average monthly OPD has increased by 29.95 per cent as compared to 2016. This shows people are visiting to the hospitals for treatment,” said Mohindra.

About the Out Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics for de-addiction of drug addicts launched last year, he said that the programme is so far “successful”. “In both drug de-addiction centres and OOAT clinics since April 2017, the number of patients coming to hospital is 1,77,967, which is more than 2016,” said the health minister.

He added that government’s next focus area was rehabilitation of the drug addicts who are fully recovered from their addiction. “If anyone is skilled, we can provide them jobs in industries or other places. We are looking into this proposal,” Mohindra added.

Mohindra further said that the health department will focus on more awareness on the ground. “We will create more awareness among the public now with the help of Drug Abuse Prevention Officers (DAPO) programme. People taking drugs would be motivated so that more such addicts visit health facilities for treatment,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App