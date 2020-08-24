Drug abuse: ASI dismissed on orders of Capt was suspended last year and reinstated

Based on the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruman H Nimbale issued the notification dismissing ASI Jorawar Singh. (File)

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Jorawar Singh, who was dismissed on the orders of Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, was suspended last year. His offence: He was booked along with two other ASIs Avtar Singh and Kashmir Singh under the NDPS Act.

On August 12 last year, Inspector Vermeet Singh along with other police officers had received secret information that ASIs Avtar Singh and Jorawar Singh, who were then posted at Gharinda police station, were into using and selling drugs. Both were said to be having links with terrorist Sukhchain Singh, who was smuggling heroin from Pakistan. The Gharinda police station, which is less than 10 kilometres from Indo-Pak border, is crucial in fight against heroin smuggling from Pakistan.

A raid was conducted and 5 gram heroin was recovered from their possession. The recovery was made by Special Task Force against drugs and a case was registered.

Avtar had commited suicide in the STF custody on August 13. It was the second case against him. Earlier, he was booked for theft.

Jorawar got bail within one month of his arrest. He was also reinstated on the same post but his location was changed to Tarn Taran, which was again a border district.

“We are still conducting an investigation. Avtar Singh and Jorawar Singh were getting heroin from terrorist Sukhchain Singh, who was smuggling it from Pakistan. Sukhchain is a known terrorist. He got training in making bombs in Pakistan. So far, we found that another suspended ASI, Kashmir Singh, was also part of the nexus. There are a total of six accused in this case. Jorawar and Sukhchain have got bails. One committed suicide and three are on the run, including Kashmir Singh,” said inquiry officer Randhir Singh.

The inquiry officer added that “I don’t know on which basis Jorawar Singh was reinstated”.

Punjab Human Rights Organisation spokesman Sarabjit Singh Verka alleged the Chief Minister and DGP are running government on social media only. “They react to social media. But their action on social media is contradictory to what is happening on the ground. If CM had any ear to the ground, then he should have marked an inquiry against the officers who reinstated Jorawar Singh after such serious allegations against him.”

Based on the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruman H Nimbale issued the notification dismissing ASI Jorawar Singh.

Taking serious note of the video, also reported by a section of the media on Friday, the CM had, during his #AskCaptain Facebook Live session, announced his decision to dismiss the ASI after an inquiry.

The inquiry prima facie found that the ASI, posted at Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran, was consuming drugs with the help of a lighter and silver foil, as seen in the video, according to an official spokesperson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.