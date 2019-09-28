DRSC to devise plans to make roads safer after rising death toll due to accidents

TO COMBAT the growing number of accidents that result in deaths in the district, the district, police, civil administrations and the Municipal Corporation (MC) held a meeting, on Friday at the District Administrative Complex.

Despite the tall claims of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the district administration, officials failed to figure out an effective plan to reduce the number of road accidental deaths in the district.

This year, as many as 173 people have lost lives in road accidents till August 31.This month too, the death toll rose to 14 which raised questions on the planning and execution of the district administration’s plan to make the roads safer.

Over speeding and not wearing helmets are the major reasons of the road accidental deaths.

Presiding over a meeting of District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), the Additional Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, said that a multi-pronged strategy for dealing with this problem is being formulated, right from checking over speeding, overloading vehicles, drunken driving and synchronisation of traffic lights.

She ordered to regularly deploy police personal at blind spots to avoid road accidents. She also asked RTA secretary, Sukhwinder Kumar, to start inspections of school buses before the commencement of schools along with officials of other departments.

She added that the project of installing traffic signages and marking of zebra lines in Mohali should be completed soon.