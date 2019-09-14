Drop in number of diarrhoea cases in Panchkula: Only eight reported Friday

The fourth day of the diarrhoea outbreak saw even lesser cases, with a total of eight new cases reported, none of which had to be taken to the hospital.

The samples collected on Friday, showed no symptoms of Cholera anymore. This comes as relief for the Health Department that had been spending its time in the treatment and cure for these patients.

“All our health team has worked day and night and only with their hard work we have have been able to curb cholera. The activity will continue with the same zeal and labour till we have zero patients being admitted. Team efforts are always fruitful”, said Dr Narnaul, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Civil Hospital.

The outbreak had occurred in Shahpur Hut on the baddi border. The Shahpur huts, is an area of land where migrant labourers from UP and Bihar, working in the various factories of Baddi, live in make-shift huts. Almost 1825 people reside in the area.

As many as 108 have been affected in four days. The first day saw two deaths and 53 sick patients, the second day saw 32 new cases. A further drop was recorded on the third day, where 15 cases came in.

In the preliminary investigation by the health department on Tuesday, it was found that there was no supply of drinking water by the Public Health Department.

The tank being used to store water was not covered and not even properly clean. There were several leakages in the pipeline supplying water from the tubewell to tanks in both areas, which is how the infection seemed to have entered, remarked the officials.