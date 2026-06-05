Chandigarh woman finds ‘worms, insects’ in dog food: Court orders company to pay compensation

In her complaint, Himani Jamwal said she bought ‘Drools Absolute Calcium (sausages)’ on April 28, 2023. When she opened one of the sealed sausages, she allegedly found it 'rotten and infested with live worms/insects'. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer court in Chandigarh has ordered Drools Pet Food Private Limited to pay compensation to a woman who bought a sealed packet of dog food for her labrador and found that it was “rotten and infested with worms and insects”.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh said in its order on June 2 that the company was guilty of poor service and unfair trade practices and directed it to refund Rs 540, the cost of the product, with 6 per cent annual interest from the date of purchase, and pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.

In her complaint, Himani Jamwal said she had purchased ‘Drools Absolute Calcium (sausages)’ and other pet products on April 28, 2023. When she opened one of the sealed sausages on May 7, 2023, she allegedly found it “rotten and infested with live worms/insects”.