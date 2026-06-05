Chandigarh woman finds ‘worms, insects’ in dog food: Court orders company to pay compensation

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission rejected Drools Pet Food Private Limited’s storage-related defence as ‘totally speculative’.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhJun 5, 2026 11:42 AM IST
Dog food worms case ChandigarhIn her complaint, Himani Jamwal said she bought ‘Drools Absolute Calcium (sausages)’ on April 28, 2023. When she opened one of the sealed sausages, she allegedly found it 'rotten and infested with live worms/insects'. (Image generated using AI)
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A consumer court in Chandigarh has ordered Drools Pet Food Private Limited to pay compensation to a woman who bought a sealed packet of dog food for her labrador and found that it was “rotten and infested with worms and insects”.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh said in its order on June 2 that the company was guilty of poor service and unfair trade practices and directed it to refund Rs 540, the cost of the product, with 6 per cent annual interest from the date of purchase, and pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.

In her complaint, Himani Jamwal said she had purchased ‘Drools Absolute Calcium (sausages)’ and other pet products on April 28, 2023. When she opened one of the sealed sausages on May 7, 2023, she allegedly found it “rotten and infested with live worms/insects”.

Jamwal said she recorded videos and photographs of the product and approached the company via WhatsApp, email, and customer care channels to seek redressal.

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In its reply, the company admitted that the complainant had purchased the product and had approached its consumer relations department. However, it argued that the product was required to be stored in a cool and dry place and claimed that failure to do so “might have resulted in loss of integrity of the sausage, making it prone to infestation by worm”.

The Commission, however, found little merit in the defence, and noted that the company had failed to prove that Jamwal mishandled the product or did not store it in a cool and dry place.

Holding that “the plea of improper storage raised by the OP [opposite party] is totally speculative and no reliance can be placed on same”, the Commission rejected the company’s stand.

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The company had also argued that the complainant had not produced any veterinary prescription linking the product to an illness in her dog. Rejecting the contention, the Commission said the argument was “devoid of merit as the instant consumer complaint is primarily about defective product quality and not any medical injury”.

Concluding that the company “was negligent and guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice by selling a defective food product meant for pets”, the Commission partly allowed the complaint.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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