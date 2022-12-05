Drone with 3 kg heroin seized near int’l border in Tarn Taran

In fourth such recovery in less than a week, Punjab Police early on Sunday recovered a Quadcopter drone loaded with three packets of heroin, weighing 3.06 kg, during a search operation launched at border area of Border Outpost (BOP) Kalia in Tarn Taran.

Informing this, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the operation was carried out with the support of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Notably, a hexacopter drone carrying six packets of heroin, weighing 6.68 kg, was recovered in the jurisdiction of Border Outpost (BOP) Harbhajan in Khemkaran on Tuesday. On the very next day, a broken quadcopter drone was recovered from Van Tara Singh village in Khalra. Similarly, another hexacopter drone carrying five packets of heroin, weighing 5.6 kg, was recovered from the Khemkaran area in Tarn Taran on Friday.

The DGP added that “after noticing the drone movement in Indo-Pak border early on Sunday, police teams from Tarn Taran district immediately shared inputs with the BSF and jointly conducted an intensive search operation in Kalia village of Tarn Taran district, which is just 2 km away from the Indo-Pak border”.

He said that “the combing operation resulted in the recovery of a drone model No. DJI MATRICE 300RTX loaded with three packets of heroin”.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Sukhminder Singh Mann said that “investigations are on to ascertain the identity of Pakistani smugglers, who sent the consignment via drone, and also their Indian associates, who were to receive this air-dropped consignment of heroin”. A case under sections of NDPS Act and Aircraft Act was registered at Valtoha Police Station in Tarn Taran on Sunday.