Drone sighting disrupts flights at Amritsar airport

Two international flights diverted as operations suspended for an hour; incident revives memories of major disruptions during Operation Sindoor

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 11:32 AM IST
droneThe sighting was reported in the Raja Sansi police station area, close to the airport and the India-Pakistan border. (Express Photo)
Flight operations at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar were briefly suspended for about an hour on Wednesday evening following reports of drone-like objects in the airspace, leading to the diversion of two international flights and delays for others.

Airport director Bhupendra Singh confirmed the sighting, which prompted immediate safety protocols. “There was a drone sighting in the airport area. As a precaution, two incoming flights were diverted and some others delayed,” he told The Indian Express. Operations resumed at 9:41 pm, after which the diverted flights, one from Sharjah and another from Kuala Lumpur, were cleared to land safely. The Sharjah flight was rerouted to Chandigarh, while the Kuala Lumpur service landed in Delhi.

Authorities informed Amritsar police, who are investigating the source. The sighting was reported in the Raja Sansi police station area, close to the airport and the India-Pakistan border.

This is not the first such disruption. In August 2024, three drone-like objects halted operations for three hours, raising similar security concerns.

The incident also echoes the severe disruptions during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, a brief but intense India-Pakistan military conflict triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam. Pakistan retaliated with hundreds of drones, estimates range from 300 to 600, targeting military and civilian sites across northern India, including Amritsar. Several hostile drones were detected and destroyed over the city, including near Khasa Cantonment and even approaching the Golden Temple area.

As a direct consequence, Amritsar airport was among dozens temporarily closed, with at least 24 airports nationwide shutting down amid missile and drone threats. Major airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, cancelled or diverted numerous flights, causing widespread chaos for passengers. Blackouts were imposed in parts of Punjab, and air defence systems remained on high alert to counter the drone swarm.

Security experts note that Amritsar’s proximity to the border makes it vulnerable to such incursions, often linked to smuggling or hostile activities. The latest sighting underscores ongoing challenges in safeguarding airspace near sensitive border regions.

