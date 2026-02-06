Drone sighting disrupts flights at Amritsar airport

The sighting was reported in the Raja Sansi police station area, close to the airport and the India-Pakistan border. (Express Photo)

Flight operations at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar were briefly suspended for about an hour on Wednesday evening following reports of drone-like objects in the airspace, leading to the diversion of two international flights and delays for others.

Airport director Bhupendra Singh confirmed the sighting, which prompted immediate safety protocols. “There was a drone sighting in the airport area. As a precaution, two incoming flights were diverted and some others delayed,” he told The Indian Express. Operations resumed at 9:41 pm, after which the diverted flights, one from Sharjah and another from Kuala Lumpur, were cleared to land safely. The Sharjah flight was rerouted to Chandigarh, while the Kuala Lumpur service landed in Delhi.