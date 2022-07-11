Driving without helmet: 7K women two-wheeler riders caught in 6 months

AT LEAST 7,000 women riders/pillion riders on two-wheelers have been caught without helmet driving in Chandigarh in the last six months. These women riders were caught on handy cameras given to the traffic police personnel to record violation of traffic rules.

The UT traffic police has started issuing postal challans against the registered addresses of the vehicle owners.

Sources said that in some of the pictures, video footage, besides riding without helmet, women riders were also caught for triple riding but they are being issued postal challans for riding without headgear.

A fine of Rs 1,000 and 90 days’ suspension of the riding licence is the penalty for riding without a helmet in Chandigarh.

Under the Chandigarh Motor Vehicle Rules, only Sikh turbaned women are exempted from wearing the helmet while riding two-wheelers.

“We are issuing postal challans as of now to the female riders/ pillion riders on two-wheelers without helmet except the Sikh women as per relaxation given in the Chandigarh Motor Vehicle Rules. A PIL is also pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the matter of wearing of protective headgear by women while riding two-wheeler. Without helmets women riders are not being challaned manually or through e-devices. They are being caught through handycameras,” said SSP (traffic) Manisha Chaudhary.

The UT traffic police has given more than 80 handy cameras to the traffic police personnel. These cops record the violation on the cameras and submit the still images or videos to the challaning branch which further detects the registration number of vehicles and issues postal challans.

“The postal challans along with the pictures of violation with the time and place are issued against the two-wheeler owner. The owner will have to explain who was riding the two-wheeler or why she was without a helmet. The fine for riding without helmet is Rs 1,000 along with the suspension of riding licence for 90 days. There is a stipulated time to pay the challan. The vehicle owner has a right to challenge the issued postal challan before a senior police officer,” said senior traffic police Inspector Neeraj Sarna.

In July 2018, the Chandigarh Administration had issued a notification making the use of helmet compulsory for women two-wheeler riders, only Sikh women wearing turban are exempted from this rule.

Many Sikh bodies came forward against the rule and filed representations before the administration and Ministry of Home Affairs. Later, a PIL was also filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court which is still pending.

Harman Sidhu, a road safety expert, said, “As the matter is pending in the high court, there is possibility that challaned people can challenge it.”