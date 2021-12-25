Driver of BJP supporter named in FIR

SANJEET SINGH, driver of a BJP woman supporter, who was the covering candidate of BJP candidate from ward number 23, was named in the FIR registered on the complaint of Aam Adami Party (AAP) supporter, for possessing/distributing over 100 voter ID cards. The FIR was registered last night.

A police officer said, “The booked person will be arrested shortly. He will be questioned about the circumstances in which he obtained the possession of the cards. The FIR was registered following the communication of Returning Officer, Harjeet Singh Sandhu, HCS.” Sources said that the case was registered against Sanjeet Singh under charges of impersonating a public servant on government duty. Sanjeet Singh was caught by the local residents of Sector 34. In a video clip, Sanjeet is purportedly found telling that he was sent by her employer to distribute the voter ID cards. The video had gone viral triggering outrage among local residents. Later, leaders of AAP and Congress rushed to the spot and filed separate complaints at Sector 34 police station. Rajesh Sharma, spokesperson of Congress, said, “We want an impartial probe. We also lodged a complaint in this regard.”