Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Driver booked for drugging employer’s minor son, theft

The driver alleged that the value of the jewellery and money is more than Rs 20 lakh.

Police registered an FIR under sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, at Sector 19 police station.

The driver of a UT resident was Tuesday booked for allegedly giving intoxicants to his employer’s minor son, and then blackmailing and extorting money from him.

As per complainant, who is a Sector 19 resident, the accused driver Nahar Singh Yadav, who had been working for him for the past 15 years, misused his credit cards and stole his wife’s jewellery over the last four years. He alleged that the value of the jewellery and money is more than Rs 20 lakh. The complainant also alleged that his driver, a resident of village Parch in Mohali district, blackmailed his 13-year-old son by giving him drugs and alcohol. The accused recently also stole Rs 8 lakh from the car, the complainant said.

After preliminary investigation, police registered an FIR under sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, at Sector 19 police station.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 07:56:38 am
