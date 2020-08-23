Drive to vacate railway land: HC relief to 2,500 Faridabad residents

Challenging the notice, 196 residents of Sant Nagar Colony had approached HC.

Granting relief to more than 2,500 residents of Sant Nagar Colony in Faridabad, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the dispossession and demolition of houses in the area.

On August 14, Railway administration had affixed undated notices on several houses in the Sant Nagar Colony based on an order passed by National Green Tribunal in October 2018, directing Railways to form Special Task Force (STF) to remove occupation from the land.

The court after hearing the petitioners has issued notice to Union government, Railways, Haryana government, Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF), and Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL). In the meantime, it has stayed the dispossession and demolition of houses during the pendency of the petition.

