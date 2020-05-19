Drive-through Covid-19 testing begins in Chandigarh

In the drive-through procedure, the patient remains in the passenger seat – next to the driver or in the left rear seat and the nasal or throat swab sample is taken through the car window. (PTI/file) In the drive-through procedure, the patient remains in the passenger seat – next to the driver or in the left rear seat and the nasal or throat swab sample is taken through the car window. (PTI/file)

The private laboratory identified by the ICMR to conduct COVID-19 tests in Chandigarh, SRL Diagnostics started a drive-through centre for COVID-19 sampling in the city on Monday. While the drive-through sampling centre is the first of its kind in Chandigarh, the private lab has already established two such centers in Gurgaon and Mumbai.

Speaking about the initiative, the company’s Regional COO Anindya Chowdhury said, “With the growing numbers of active COVID-19 cases in the city, a drive-through facility was much needed as it could cater to the patients without having people to step out of their cars. Drive-through concept is being used globally to fast-track sample collection for COVID-19 and also make it safer for the patient and healthcare workers.”

In the drive-through procedure, the patient remains in the passenger seat – next to the driver or in the left rear seat and the nasal or throat swab sample is taken through the car window. A doctor’s prescription seeking COVID-19 test will be needed.

