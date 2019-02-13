Drive for swachh Indira Colony concludes

Students took pledge to make Indira Colony clean at Manimajra in Chandigarh on Tuesday, the concluding day of a two week drive called “Swachh colony Swast colony”.

The drive, organised by Urban Health Training Center, Department of Community Medicine and school of Public Health, PGIMER and the public health development society of Indira Colony, had started on January 28.

Special Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Sanjay Kumar Jha was the chief guest of the event. Sanjay Kumar and Deputy Mayor Vinod Aggarwal visited different areas of the colony. “There is a need to depute sanitary workers to create a swachh Indira Colony,’’ said Sanjay Kumar.

He further said they will take it up as a special project in collaboration with PGIMER and were planning of a structural approach to the issue of garbage disposal and encroachments in the colony. Deputy Mayor Vinod Aggarwal said, ‘’We had supported Indira Colony in reducing the prevalence of addiction. Parents should stop drinking and smoking in front of children and make Indira Colony the best in Chandigarh.’’

Describing ‘swacch Indira Colony’ a pioneer project, Prof J S Thakur said, ‘’It started in Jan 2016 and will continue till the colony has zero burden of communicable diseases.”

In 2017, 20,912 patients were treated at Urban health centre with 843 cases of diarrhea and 86 cases of acute lower respiratory diseases in children between age of 0-5 years.

Dr Har Ashish insisted that change in mindset will help to make the colony garbage-free.

“This drive was started to curb the threat of communicable diseases in Indira Colony,” he added. Students of Government High School, Manimajra performed a ‘Nukad natak’ on deaddiction during the event. The winning students were awarded with medals by the special commissioner and certificates were distributed to Women’s Skill Development training and Health promotion students.