Drive against honking in hospitals: 19 motorists challaned on first day in Chandigarh

AS MANY as 19 motorists were challaned on the first day of “Make Chandigarh Honk-free” drive inside three hospitals — PGIMER-12, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 — on Wednesday.

Nine motorists were challaned for honking inside PGI campus, seven challans were issued at GMCH-32 and three at GMSH-16.

The challans were issued under Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which reads, “Any person who drives or causes or allows to be driven, in any public place a motor vehicle, which violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution, shall be punishable for the first offence with fine of one thousand rupees and for any second or subsequent offence with a fine of two thousand rupees.”

Many violators, especially those from outstation, were caught by surprise as they were not aware of the special drive.

Even traffic police personnel deployed in PGIMER faced a tough time to initiate the challan drive. A police official on duty told Chandigarh newsline, “The PGI authorities have not put up sufficient signages for no honking. When we stop a violator, he replies that there are no boards which say it is a no-honking zone. So we tried to create awareness as well.”

PGI director Jagat Ram told Chandigarh Newsline that the challaning drive would help create awareness. “There are around 10,000 to 12,000 patients visiting PGI daily and they all have two to three attendants with them. So the daily footfall comes out to be around 30,000 to 40,000 people. Accordingly, you can imagine the vehicular rush. People drive rashly and constantly honk,” Dr Jagat Ram said. “At least, the challans will help make people aware of not honking. Hospital area has to be a silence zone.”

DSP Pawan Kumar said, “Challan drive will continue in all three hospitals in the coming days. After a few days, challans to motorists will also be issued for noise pollution in other restricted areas, including around the educational institutes, district courts complex and Punjab and Haryana High Court.”