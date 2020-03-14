Drink more water to keep kidneys fit, say experts

Dr. Ajay further said that drinking 2.5 to three litre water daily depending on weather conditions, helps keeping kidney function healthy.. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Dr. Ajay further said that drinking 2.5 to three litre water daily depending on weather conditions, helps keeping kidney function healthy.. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

AS MANY as 50 people including staff attended a health talk on ‘how to keep kidney healthy’ held at a Panchkula hospital on Thursday, to mark World Kidney Day, which is celebrated on March 12 every year.

Dr Ajay Goyal, senior nephrologist said that it is very important to develop good eating habits and drink water regularly to stay healthy.

“To stay fit and keep your kidney healthy, one should replace tea and coffee with intake of water,” he remarked. Dr Ajay further said that drinking 2.5 to three litre water daily depending on weather conditions, helps keeping kidney function healthy.

