Jalandhar: DRI gives clean chit to businessman over import of 5 luxury cars

More than eight years after the initiating proceedings against Gautam Kapoor, a prominent exporter, and owner of Radisson Hotel, Jalandhar, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has given clean chit to him by clearing all charges against him of alleged misuse of government scheme for import of cars by hotels at concessional duty.

Kapoor said the allegations had been motivated by business rivalry and his political affiliations. Justice has finally prevailed, he added.

According to the Radisson Hotel spokesperson, after the DRI proceedings were dropped by the Common Adjudicating Authority, they had applied to Director General of Foreign Trade ( DGFT) office for issue of redemption letters on the ground that they had fulfilled 100 per percent export obligation imposed and had also complied with other conditions of the duty free licence for import of the cars.

These redemption letters were then submitted to customs of different ports, through which those cars were imported.

The spokesperson said that it has been found that the cars had been imported and used as per the provisions of the government policy, with the hotel complying with all the conditions.

After the Common Adjudicating Authority dropped the DRI proceedings, they had received the necessary redemption letters from various authorities. With this, all the cases against Kapoor have been dropped, he added.

Subsequently, the Commissioners of Customs of these ports issued the redemption letters, the last of which was received from Commissioner, Nhava Sheva Port, for import of Audi car, in December 2019.

Earlier, following the complaint, the DRI had seized the said five vehicles, which included two BMWs and one Rolls Royce. It was alleged that the vehicles were purchased for business purposes, and waiver of customs duty was availed on this ground, but the cars were being operated for personal use.

It was also alleged that there was heavy duty on such vehicles and around Rs two crores waiver was availed

by Kapoor only on Rolls Royce car.

The allegations had surfaced at a time when Kapoor was an aspirant for Congress Assembly ticket from Jalandhar just before the 2012 Assembly Elections. Kapoor is also believed to be close to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Aamrinder Singh.

