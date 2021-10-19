Draw of lots for reservation of wards for SC and women candidates today

The draw of lots for the reservation of wards for SC candidates and women for the civic body elections will be held on Tuesday, a communiqué sent by the state election commissioner to presidents of all political parties on Monday read.

The Municipal Corporation elections will be held for 35 wards this time in the month of December. The code of conduct for the same is expected to come into force in November.

All major political parties had been demanding that the draw of lots be conducted as soon as possible so that they begin and launch their poll preparations in various wards. Tuesday’s draw of lots will be held at the UT Guest house.

The communiqué by the State election Commissioner on Monday read, “I am directed to address you on the subject noted above and to say that the Chandigarh Administration has decided to hold the general elections to Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh from 35 wards. The draw of lots for the reservation of wards for Scheduled Castes candidates (including Scheduled Caste Women) and women (general), to be filled up by direct elections, will be held on October 19, 2021, at 10.30 am. in the Conference Hall of the UT State Guest House, Sector 6, Chandigarh, by the state election commission.”

It was also added that due to Covid-19 related protocols, only two people from each political party will be attending the proceedings.

“Due to Covid protocols only 2 representatives from each political party may attend the proceedings of drawing of lots for reservation of wards of Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh. Therefore, these persons may come along with authorisation from their political party. Names of the two authorised representatives may be intimated in advance to facilitate their entry,” the note added.

Last week, the State Election Commission for UT, Chandigarh, had convened a meeting wherein it was impressed upon all returning officers and assistant returning officers to ensure that the municipal polls in UT were free and fair.

During the meeting, the State Election Commissioner, SK Srivastava, had touched upon various issues related to the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Chandigarh that are scheduled to be held in December this year.

The elections to 35 wards of the Municipal Corporation shall be conducted by nine returning officers and each returning officer shall be assisted by two assistant returning officers. Four assistant returning officers have been kept in reserve, officials said.

The election commissioner had also stated that the focus should be on the strict observance of all Covid-19 protocols and maximum use of information technology — like disseminating electoral procedure/relevant information on a Mobile App — during the polls.

The secretary of the Election Commission gave details of the procedures and a brief outline of the tentative election schedule — the nomination shall commence in the second half of November 2021 and the polls shall be held in December 2021. Timelines for finalising the polling stations have also been issued by the commission so as to ensure that the elections can be held timely and concluded before December 31, 2021, the date of expiry of the term of the present corporation.