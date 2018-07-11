Punjab: Drafted to fight drugs last year, now told to take dope test

There are nearly 3.5 lakh government employees in Punjab and it was the discretion of the employees whether to join the DAPO programme or not. (Representational Image) There are nearly 3.5 lakh government employees in Punjab and it was the discretion of the employees whether to join the DAPO programme or not. (Representational Image)

The Congress government in Punjab, which has announced a mandatory drug test for all government employees, had last year appointed more than 60000 government staffers as official volunteers under the Drug Abuse Prevention Officers (DAPOs) programme.

Punjab Civil Secretariat Staff Association president Sukhchain Singh Khaira said it was paradoxical that on one side government had appointed government employees to fight a war against drugs and on the other side it has announced to undergo mandatory drugs tests. The Association has been protesting against the mandatory drug test for all employees. “It should not be for all. The government can conduct the test if there are complaints against any employee,” said Khaira.

Official sources revealed that more than 60000 government employees were part of nearly 4.90 lakh DAPO volunteers, which included citizen volunteers too. There are nearly 3.5 lakh government employees in Punjab and it was the discretion of the employees whether to join the DAPO programme or not.

“Many of my colleagues enrolled under the programme and were issued Drug Abuse Prevention Officer identity cards by the government…One day you appoint government employees as DAPO and later you say that all government employees will have to take mandatory drug tests. One day government says there will be drug test of all employees, then it says it will not punish those found positive in the tests. We are ready to extend all the support from the Association if there is a clear cut policy,” said Khaira.

On March 23 last year, martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev was chosen as “Youth Empowerment Day” and lakhs of DAPOs were administered oath across the State.

Each DAPO took the oath to dedicate himself to make Punjab drug free. Each official DAPO gave an undertaking which read: “I have not been convicted in any criminal case and neither I have been accused in any drug related case in any court of law.” The DAPOs were given identity cards after due verification of the declaration.

