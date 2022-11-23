Draft policy: Community parking in Sec 35 to be implemented on pilot basis

Stating that all V4, V5 and V6 roads in Chandigarh will be declared no parking zones, a draft parking policy has been chalked out to bring community parking in place in Sector 35 on pilot basis. The policy has called for developing existing chunks of vacant land near service shops, school boundaries, green belts or other institutional land in Sector 35 A and B for night parking or community parking for residents on a payment basis.

According to the data procured from the Registration and Licensing Authority there are approximately 4,050 registered vehicles in Sector 35 A and B only.

At present, there are families on a given floor or land, which own three cars on an average, some even more, and the excess number of vehicles are parked on the streets or footpaths, often leading to traffic congestion. The situation is different in case of three floors of a building where different families live, which means there is an average of two to three cars per floor.

As per the policy, the unused spaces will be explored to accommodate the required demand, especially during the non-working hours. “Small vacant chunks available along service shops, parking areas outside school boundaries, and green belts will be allowed for night parking,” the policy stated adding that Smart parking solutions will be introduced for safety measures.

It was also said that parking zones will be clearly demarcated on the ground through appropriate signage for information of the general public and ease of enforcement.

According to the draft parking policy, a comprehensive mobility plan for the Chandigarh Tricity Complex with Sector 35 as a pilot project has been designed. The policy also said there is mandatory provision of parking space inside the premises, according to building bylaws.

The policy states, “To reduce and resolve the chaotic parking situation in all the areas of the city and to implement the notified parking policy in the true spirit, Sector 35 has been taken as a pilot project. Accordingly, a site inspection was done along with the traffic police department to find the ground realities in respect to the parking issues. It was observed that there is an acute problem in residential, particularly for marla row housing and government housing, where people are parking their vehicles on the street and using the setback portion for gardening and plantation works”.

Advertisement

According to the planning, there are 247 houses in Sector 35 A which include 207 kanal houses and the remaining 7.5 and 5 marla houses, 423 government housing in Sector 35 B ranging from 4.5 marlas to eight marlas. As per the zoning norms, 1,715 equivalent car spaces (ECS) can be accommodated within the residential area of Sector 35 A and B.

Spillover causing congestion

The policy stated that spillover of remaining vehicles on the roads leads to congestion and curtails much-required space for pedestrians and movement of emergency vehicles. Further, there is space around the internal parks which is being used for parking by the residents living on upper storeys. From the survey of these spaces, it was observed that approximately 1,700 ECS can be available around the parks.

According to the new draft parking policy, the right way of V 6 roads along marla type houses only, will be paved and estates services will be laid through ducting. The underground parking will be created beneath the existing surface parking of the commercial area to accommodate the parking demand of the residential area.

Advertisement

It also speaks of introducing priced short-duration on-street parking on V4 roads, where adequate space is available, where pick up and drop facility will be prioritised over parking facilities.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh civic body said that they have sent the draft parking policy to the UT Adviser Dharam Pal who will be taking final call on the policy.

“We will have to bring this project in the city because the lanes are all choked with vehicles parked on both sides,” the officer said. He added that after the project is implemented, people will be allowed to park anywhere on the street. “If the vehicle is not parked at a designated space, it will be lifted and invite heavy penalty as well. We are working on several modalities, though this will be only after sufficient awareness campaigns,” he said.

According to the new policy, this shall be strictly prohibited and the excess number of vehicles that cannot be parked inside the house garage will have to be parked at designated parking spots only.

Congestion pricing

Sources said that congestion pricing is also being introduced which will be a single flat rate in the beginning.

Since most vehicles are parked on the street right outside the houses, the same will invite heavy penalty and towing of vehicles, as per the new policy. The single flat rate will be introduced in all high density parking areas.

Advertisement

The previous parking policy that was notified in 2020 remained unimplemented, because of which the UT Adviser had asked the officers bring in “workable solutions” to update it.

Residents flag safety concerns

“Even if the residents are ready to park in the vacant spaces, who will be responsible for our vehicles’ security? Moreover, would it be safe for a woman to park the vehicle there and walk to her residence? The space also has to be well lit. A lot of verticals are involved and I suggest the administration should work on it well before implementing it,” Chairman of Federation Of Sector Welfare Associations (FOSWAC) Baljinder Singh Bittu said.

What RITES said

Advertisement

“Time is wasted in searching for a parking spot which leads to traffic congestion. It is not just leading to stress to users but also causes pollution,” the study of parking lots in the city by RITES had found. The agency had suggested to discourage use of personal vehicles by plying of staff buses and staggering of schools and office timings to reduce the parking demand.

RITES surveyed around 20 main parking lots and found that the most peak parking accumulation concentration happens at Sector 35, which is 1,055 vehicles. UT has about 89 parking lots and the total area of parking is about 5.22 lakh sqm. Primary survey has been conducted at 20 major parking locations.