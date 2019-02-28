Chandigarh: Draft parking policy suggests congestion charge, mandatory shuttle service for staff

The draft parking policy which will be taken up before the general House at its meeting scheduled Thursday, includes suggestions like designated ‘Each Car Space’ (ECS) for houses, congestion charge for parking in high-density commercial markets during peak hours, Residents Welfare Associations managing parking on internal lanes and mandatory plying of staff buses.

The policy suggests introducing the “concept of congestion pricing” in “sector 17, 22, 35, 43, high density commercial markets along V1, V2, V3, V4 roads, Industrial area phase I and II.”

“The user fee will be high from 9 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm,” it stated.

It also suggested mandatory plying of staff buses by industrial, IT companies with more than 50 employees. “The shuttle service should be started by various institutions hospitals, public offices, industrial area, IT park to avoid discourage use of personal vehicles,” it states.

The draft policy specifies that “Green areas shall not be converted or used for parking as it has adverse impact on environment and public health, especially for children.”

It also suggests that registered members of RWAs should actively enforce pedestrians and cyclists’ right of way.

The policy speaks about the concept of on street and off street parking. “Parking supply is of course mediated depending on who owns and controls it. On street parking is totally owned and mostly controlled by local authorities. Off street parking might be owned by either local authorities or private parties and controlled by local or private authorities,” it said.