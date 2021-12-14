Draft manifesto in 15 days, will have both Channi and Sidhu models: Partap Singh Bajwa

The draft manifesto of the Punjab Congress for the 2022 assembly polls will be ready within 15 days, Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa said.

The senior leader, who also chairs the manifesto committee, met state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in Chandigarh in the afternoon and industrialists from Ludhiana in the evening.

Addressing media, Bajwa formally launched a website — http://www.aawazpunjabdi.com — where people can give suggestions for incorporation in the manifesto. Bajwa said the manifesto will be a two-way document and not a ‘furman’ like the Centre’s three farm laws. It will be a document that incorporates both Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu’s models, he added.

“Punjab needs to concentrate on new agriculture practices and there should be a special emphasis on water level and soil health. Also, we have a lot of potential in religious tourism,” Bajwa said.

He said he will be traveling across the state to hold meetings with stakeholders.

Stating that it was commendable that the Congress has fulfilled most of the promises in the record time after the transition in the government, he said, “We tell Channi to catch some sleep also”.

“Whatever promises we will make, we will fulfil them. Last time we did not know the financial status of the treasury. This time we know,” he said.

Defending Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who had prepared the manifesto ahead of 2017 elections, he said, “Did he not do a commendable job? We are talking about a repeat of the government. We never had a second term in Punjab. We will be having it this time,” he added.