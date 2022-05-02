Dr Wazir Singh Lakra awarded M S Johal Award

A pioneer fisheries award was announced in the memory of renowned ichthyologist, Prof Mohinder Singh Johal, in Chandigarh.

Prof Johal made exceptional contribution to the field of fish biology, ecology, taxonomy, age and growth at Panjab University. He passed away on September 16, 2020, due to Covid-19.

Prof Johal joined Panjab University as a Reader in Fish Biology in the year 1987 and thereafter initiated many national and international research collaborations, the US Fish and Wildlife Service being one of them. He was on the advisory body of all the national fishery institutes and published three books and more than 250 papers in journals of repute and made a significant contribution in the field of fish and fisheries.

After his passing away, his family settled in the United States of America and students decided to initiate this annual award to continue his legacy by honouring an eminent fisheries scientist from India.

The event was jointly organised by Johal family and Prof Johal’s students who are settled all across in the major universities of the region.

This year’s M S Johal Award was given to Dr Wazir Singh Lakra.

Dr Lakra has served as head of various leading fisheries institutes like National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) and Central Indian Fisheries Education (CIFE), and has produced many peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Dr Johal’s wife Kuldip Johal was present on the occasion while his son Harman Johal addressed the event online.

Prof Anish Dua from GNDU coordinated the proceedings of the event, along with other students of Prof Johal.

The committee plans to continue this award each year on April 29th, which is Prof Johal’s birth anniversary.

The award ceremony was preceded by videos briefing Prof Johal’s life and work, and was followed by a dinner event.

The family proposes two events each year to commemorate his legacy, once on September 16, which would be an academic scholarship for schoolchildren while the April 29 would be Prof M S Johal Day dedicated for his birth anniversary.