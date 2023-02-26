Dr Suneet Madan says she used ‘duplet verses’ in her anthology of poetry

“Poinsettia is my first book of poetry, and I have attempted to create a new style which I call ‘duplet verses’ in the collection of poems. Each word encapsulates my deepest beliefs and views about life and living. I’ve been writing in this style for the past 20 years, and it has evolved over time,” said Dr Suneet Madan, whose anthology of poetry titled ‘Poinsettia’ was launched by the Narrators Performing Arts Society through an art-lit adaptation – a musical performance directed by Nisha Luthra at the Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh the other day.

An alumnus of IIT Bombay, CEPT University Ahmedabad, KUK and Panjab University Chandigarh, Dr Suneet has received several accolades at international levels, and her poems and short stories have been anthologised in English, Hindi and Punjabi.

“The name ‘Duplet’ was given recently after my confabulations with many English literature professors, who equated it with imagism, basically the use of minimalistic words to express one’s feelings. ‘Duplet verses’ use two words per line and the combination is made so that it encapsulates the entirety of what a proper sentence would have achieved,” added Dr Madan.

Comprising 60 poems, Poinsettia, says the poet, signifies a life journey and there is a metaphoric reason for the title, as poinsettia is a plant that is formed by a flower, but it has many leaves too. “Same is with life as it seems like a flower, something good, however at times it might not be so,” she adds.