Dr Rakesh Kumar, former bureaucrat from Haryana, makes it to World Book of Records for contributions in health sector

The World Book of Records, London, recently felicitated former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dr Rakesh Kumar from Haryana’s Mahendragarh, recognising his contribution in the health sector.

Dr Kumar was bestowed with a certificate of excellence for “extraordinary leadership” in the healthcare field implementing the world’s largest immunisation programme Mission Indradhanush, the establishment of six new All India Institute Of Medical Sciences centres (AIIMS), polio eradication, tetanus elimination and introduction of six new life-saving vaccines with other path-breaking health initiatives at national and global levels.

A 1992 batch IAS officer, Dr Kumar served as joint secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and senior deputy director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from 2011 to 2017. He took voluntary retirement from civil services in February 2020. For the last one year, he is the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission chairman and has been assigned to look after the recruitment of 7,000 government jobs.

While awarding the World Book of Records’ “certificate of excellence” to Kumar recently, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh said the honour is the outcome of the work done by him as a doctor and an administrative officer during the past few decades.

On his part, Dr Kumar, who had completed his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences in 1989 before moving to civil services, gives credit to the teamwork in the Union health ministry for the achievements. “The foundation stones for the first set of six new AIIMS were laid in 2003. After joining the ministry, I expedited the establishment of these AIIMS, and ensured the commencement of the first batch of MBBS students there from September 2012 itself,” he said.

Recalling his tenure in the health ministry, Dr Kumar said: “We facilitated the introduction of six new vaccines in a short period of two years apart from spearheading elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNTE) between 2013-2015. Achieving tetanus elimination in May 2015 — even before the target date of December 2015 set by World Health Organization (WHO) — was a proud moment for the country. We had also undertaken many other path-breaking initiatives for child and adolescent health too.”

After his stint in the health ministry, Kumar joined United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India as its chief advisor (senior-most Indian UN official in India) for nearly four years.

The World Book of Records catalogues and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification. The organisation further mentions that its “primary objective and goal is to record honour, listing and appreciate, authenticate and adjudicate events which can be termed as activities of world standard”.

Appreciating Dr Kumar’s working style, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh claimed transparency further improved the functioning of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, too, appreciated the work being done by the Commission under the chairmanship of Kumar and added that the recruitment process for 7,000 posts has been initiated while releasing the examination calendar.

Earlier, the recruitment process for 7,000 vacancies was being undertaken by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). But following allegations of irregularities in the recruitment exam, the Uttarakhand government handed over the task to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.