Admissions to Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences to start from this year: Om Prakash Soni

Patient admissions to Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences should start this year, Punjab minister for medical education and research, Om Prakash Soni, told officials on Friday during a meeting.

Soni, during a meeting to check the status of the institute on Friday, took a serious note of the slow progress of construction work, and directed the authorities to finalise the design, especially those of the entry gate and parking lots within a week and submit them to the PWD for the tender process.

He also gave strict instructions to the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the entire process without any delay and ensure that the construction of the parking lot/ buildings are completed within a year.

Giving instructions to complete the recruitment process of the required specialist doctors for the medical college as soon as possible, the medical education minister also said that all the necessary requirements — like staff, hospital beds, machines, and basic equipment — should be fulfilled before the visit of the NMC team, so that the classes for the first batch of students may commence.

Soni said that the institute will have a 500-bed hospital. A 300-bed hospital is already functioning in the institute, with 200 additional beds to be made operational soon.

Replying to a query about mucormycosis (black fungus) , he said that the impact of the disease has increased due to Covid, but the Punjab government was taking all necessary steps to control it.

“There are about 400 Covid care beds available as of now in the state and there is no shortage of oxygen,” Soni added.

He said that his department has seven labs functioning under it and so far about 70 lakh tests have been conducted by these labs. He said that if any private hospital or lab was tampering with test results or the prescribed rates, it should be immediately brought to the notice of the authorities so that appropriate action could be taken against them.

Soni said that the health department is carrying out at least 50,000 tests on a daily basis, before adding that the government was absolutely prepared to tackle the third wave of Covid-19, if it came.

He also appealed to the people to take all precautionary measures against the virus and adhere to all state guidelines.