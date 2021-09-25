DPR for waste-to-energy plant, ‘Thapar Institute contacted 15 times’

Responding to questions raised on the civic body’s efficiency in assigning the work of preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the waste-to-energy plant in Chandigarh, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on Thursday stated that Thapar Institute of Technology did not respond to several calls made to it on its number for the Request for Proposal— adding it will produce screenshots of call records.

The civic body in its general house meeting on July 29 had allotted the work of preparing the DPR to IIT Ropar, which has agreed to undertake it at a cost of Rs 26.77 lakh, after Punjab Engineering College quoted Rs 80 lakh for the task, while no response was received from Thapar Institute of Technology. However, questions were being raised that the other two institutes were not properly contacted and bids were collected inefficiently.

Meanwhile, during the house meeting on July 15, it was decided that the city’s dry waste will be processed with the waste-to-energy technology, and reputed institution would be roped in for the preparation of the DPR and the bidding document. Subsequently, the MC had sent a letter to Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Indian Institute of Technology, Roopnagar and Thapar Institute of Technology, Patiala, requesting their financial quotation for the preparation of DPR and request for proposal for the project.

The civic body said in the agenda, set to be taken up before the general house on Saturday, that the letters were sent through registered post to the three institutes on the same day, and the same were forwarded to them on email at around 5 pm on July 22, 2021. “The emails were sent to the respective Directors email ids as given on their official websites. Initially, no calls were made to any of the institutes. On July 26, an email was received from IIT, Roopnagar, requesting for some documents and for a meeting with the officials of MCC for their queries,” it was specified in the agenda.

The meeting between the MC officials and the authorities of IIT Roopnagar was arranged on Google Meet to answer their queries and share documents, the civic body said. It added that the officials of IIT Roopnagar even visited the plant on July 28, after which they sent their quote.

“Further, the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, also replied through email dated July 26, requesting for some documents, which were provided to them on the same day. No calls were made to them. They had responded on seeing the email only. Thereafter, PEC had sent their financial quote vide email dated July 27,” the civic body stated.

The MC said that as no response was received from Thapar Institute till July 27, a day later on July 28, they were contacted through phone at the various numbers available on their official website around 15 times, however, no response was received. “The same was informed to the seniors,” it said.

The MC further said that after waiting for the reply of Thapar Institute till late evening on July 28, the table agenda was placed before the general house in its meeting held on July 29, wherein, the house decided to allot the work of preparation of DPR and RFP of Garbage Processing Plant to IIT Roopnagar, as it was offering the lowest financial quote.

“It is submitted that none of the three institutes were contacted or called, same letters and in the same way were issued to all the three institutes… Also, if the letter was received by Thapar Institute on July 26, 2021, as shown on the portal http://www.indiapost.gov.in, they could have contacted this office like the other two institutes, as all the contact details of all officers are given on the website,” it was said.