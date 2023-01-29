1st edition of DP Azad trophy in Mohali from Jan 30 to Feb 12

The first edition of the Dronacharya Desh Prem Azad Sports Invitational Trophy for U-19 boys will be held in Mohali from January 30 to February 12.

The tournament, which will see a total of 12 teams competing across four pools with each pool having three teams each, will be played in the 40-over format and matches will be played at Banur and Majat in Mohali.

“The tournament is in the memory of my father Desh Prem Azad, who was a pillar of Indian cricket and was coach of cricketers like Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma and many more. He always believed that young cricketers are the base of Indian cricket and hence we have decided the tournament to be for U-19 boys,” said Sanjiv Azad, son of DP Azad and chairman tournament committee, while addressing mediapersons at Chandigarh Golf Association Range on Saturday.

The tournament will see trophies to be given for man of the match in every match and trophies for best batter, best bowler, best fielder and player of the tournament will also be given.

“Our patron-in-chief IPS SK Sharma and former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh will be supporting the young cricketers during the tournament. We will also be launching a souvenir on the final day of the tournament which will have thoughts from former cricketers like Kapil Dev, Yograj Singh and other trainees of my father. The players and the teams will be strictly following the age criteria. In case of rains, the teams have to play a minimum of 16 overs for a result,”said Monish Azad, member of the organising committee.