Downward trend continues, Punjab reports 581 cases

The downward curve of new cases of Covid continued in Punjab, as the state recorded 581 cases of infection on Monday.

On Sunday, there were 669 cases. Since the start of this month, barring two days, the number of new cases each day were less than 1,000. The state had touched peak of maximum single-day cases on September 17, when 2,986 cases were recorded. On Monday, the total tally of persons testing positive for the infection in the state was 1,24,535.

There were 27 more deaths more deaths, driving up the total count of Covid deaths in the state to 3860.

There are 8,258 active cases of infection in the state, 202 on oxygen support and 32 on ventilator support. As many as 1,12,417 patients have been discharged after recovery.

