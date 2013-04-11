Down to earth

The use of stones and pebbles as temporary arrangements in landscape design is fast catching up. Different kinds of stones and pebbles are available in the market. But if a garden already has a lot of concrete,adding stones and pebbles will require much more maintenance. In such cases,one should go in for mixed planting (as in the picture above). Here,white river stones have been supplemented with a spider plant. Like this,other ground cover plants and stones can be used for a softening effect.

Can I grow gerbera now? If so,are there any precautions to be taken?

Deepak,Chandigarh

The actual time to plant gerbera is in October,which then gives out flowers during spring. You may plant it now but you will have to protect it from severe heat and later,rains.

I want to plant a phalsa plant. What is the time to plant it? Can I also grow mango?

Rajinder Singh,Mohali

The time to plant phalsa is December-January. However,if someone has grown it in a polybag,they can gently transplant it now in the kitchen garden.

Can I multiply euphorbia and crasula now? If so,what precautions should I take?

Preetinder,Panchkula

Yes,you can multiply both these plants now. Take care that there is no stagnation of water even for a few hours. The drainage of the medium should be very porous.

Can I prune my peach plant now as it has grown too much? The leaves of the plant are also curling.

Chander Kant,Chandigarh

No,you cannot prune peaches now as these are pruned only in winter. The curling of leaves is due to an aphid attack. Spray rogor,dissolved at one millilitre to a litre of water.

For gardening queries,ASK DR GREEN at satishnarula@yahoo.co.in

