Double whammy: UT admin hikes taxi, auto fares by up to two times

A day after ordering up to 150% hike in water tariffs, the Chandigarh administration on Thursday hiked the fares of taxi cabs and auto-rickshaws in the city by around 1.5 to 2 times. The administration, while issuing Thursday’s order, fixed the maximum fare that private aggregators can charge so that there is no overcharging.

For AC taxis, it was stated that up to Rs 34 per kilometre can be charged, under the new rates, as opposed to Rs 23 per kilometre charged earlier. For night charges, 25 per cent of the fare between 11 pm and 5 am can be charged. Waiting charges for the AC taxis can be a maximum Rs 100 per hour, or part thereof, the new order stated.

For a non AC taxi, the administration has fixed charges of RS 25 for the first kilometre and Rs 19 for every subsequent kilometre thereafter. For night charges, it was specified that 25 per cent of the fare can be charged and waiting charges can be up to Rs 100 per hour.

In the case of radio autos, Rs 20 can be charged for the first kilometre and Rs 13 for every subsequent kilometre, thereafter. Night charges have been fixed at 25 per cent of the fare. Waiting charges can be charged at Rs 10 per hour, the order stated. According to earlier rates, Rs 15 was charged for the first kilometre, after which every subsequent kilometre travelled was charged at Rs 10.

For ordinary autos too, the rate has been fixed as Rs 19 for the first kilometre, and Rs 9 for every subsequent kilometre travelled. Night charges will remain the same at 25 per cent of the fare, but waiting charges have been fixed at Rs 10 per hour. According to the previous notification, Rs 14 was charged for the first kilometre and Rs 7 was charged for every subsequent kilometre.

Thursday’s notification for fare hike also had directions for vehicles in other categories as well. For ordinary taxi cars — 4 plus 1 seater — like Tata Indica, Ford, Ambassador, Maruti, Swift Dzire or Hyundai I20, the fare rates have been fixed at Rs 13 per kilometre, against the previous rate of Rs 9 per kilometre.

For air-conditioned luxury taxi cars, 4 plus 1 seater, like Honda City, Etios or Verna, the rates have been fixed at Rs 18 per kilometre from the previous Rs 12 per kilometre.

For AC ordinary taxis, 6+ 1 to ten seater vehicles — like Tavera, Ertiga, Xylo or Scorpio — the charges have been fixed at Rs 21 per kilometre from the previous rate of Rs 14 per kilometre.

For hilly areas, separate rates were fixed by the administration, which will see ordinary taxis charging Rs 1.5 extra per kilometre opposed to the earlier Re 1 per kilometre. In the case of air-conditioned taxi cars, Rs 3 per kilometre can be charged extra, opposed to Rs 2 per kilometre charged extra earlier.

As per the new rules, if one needs to hire an ordinary taxi for a day, they can keep the vehicle for up to 8 hours or travel a maximum of up to 80 kilometres, at Rs 1,800, as opposed to Rs 1,200 earlier. For an AC luxury taxi, the charges for the same will be Rs 2,100, which is Rs 700 more than the earlier fare of Rs 1400, from previous Rs 1,400. An AC ordinary six plus one to ten seater taxi can now charge upto Rs 2,200. An AC luxury car can charge Rs 2,500 per day. An AC supreme taxi can charge upto Rs 3,100 per day.