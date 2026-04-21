Double OTP system: Haryana Police’s new shield against cyber fraud and digital arrests

According to the Haryana Police, the Double OTP system is designed specifically to break the chain of manipulation. (Representative Image)

To counter the sharp rise in cyber fraud and “digital arrests”, the Haryana Police said Tuesday they will roll out a Double OTP (Dual Authentication) system to add an extra layer of security to financial transactions, particularly for senior citizens.

Senior Haryana Police officers said the Double OTP system could significantly reduce fraud cases driven by deception and psychological pressure.

The initiative is currently focused on people aged 60 and above, who are more vulnerable to such scams, but it will be expanded later.

“The initiative has been piloted in Gurugram and Panchkula. The Haryana Police, in collaboration with HDFC Bank, observed that the additional verification layer significantly reduces the success rate of fraud attempts, especially those targeting senior citizens,” said Ajay Singhal, Director General of Police, Haryana.