Double OTP system: Haryana Police’s new shield against cyber fraud and digital arrests

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To counter the sharp rise in cyber fraud and “digital arrests”, the Haryana Police said Tuesday they will roll out a Double OTP (Dual Authentication) system to add an extra layer of security to financial transactions, particularly for senior citizens.
Senior Haryana Police officers said the Double OTP system could significantly reduce fraud cases driven by deception and psychological pressure.
The initiative is currently focused on people aged 60 and above, who are more vulnerable to such scams, but it will be expanded later.
“The initiative has been piloted in Gurugram and Panchkula. The Haryana Police, in collaboration with HDFC Bank, observed that the additional verification layer significantly reduces the success rate of fraud attempts, especially those targeting senior citizens,” said Ajay Singhal, Director General of Police, Haryana.
“This system is particularly effective against ‘digital arrest’ scams, where victims are isolated and manipulated into acting quickly. Cyber criminals thrive on urgency and fear. By introducing a second level of authentication involving a trusted person, this system disrupts that urgency and adds a human checkpoint,” Singhal added.
What is the Double OTP system?
According to the Haryana Police, the Double OTP system is designed specifically to break the chain of manipulation. Under this mechanism, a transaction does not rely on a single OTP sent to the account holder. Instead, it introduces a second layer of verification.
First, a standard OTP is sent to the user’s registered mobile number. Then, a second OTP or confirmation request is sent to a pre-nominated trusted contact—typically a family member or close acquaintance. The transaction is processed only after both verifications are completed.
This dual-step process creates what officials describe as a “protective pause.” “Even if a victim is coerced into sharing the first OTP under pressure, the fraud cannot be completed without the second approval. This pause provides time for the trusted contact to recognise suspicious activity and intervene, thereby preventing financial loss,” ADGP (Cyber) Sibash Kabiraj said.
Kabiraj said that “the system combines technology with social trust”. “This is not just a technical upgrade—it is a behavioural safeguard. It ensures that no high-value transaction is completed without oversight. The Haryana Police expect that once fully implemented across banks, the Double OTP system will act as a strong deterrent to fraudsters. By making it significantly harder to execute scams quickly and secretly, cyber criminals will be discouraged from targeting users within the state”.
Kabiraj also chaired a meeting in Chandigarh during which senior representatives from nine leading banks of the country — Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Yes Bank — participated.
During the session, officials from HDFC Bank explained the technical aspects, functioning, and implementation model of the Double OTP system.
“The presentation highlighted that in most cyber fraud cases, criminals do not technically hack accounts but instead manipulate victims, especially senior citizens, through fear, pressure and deception to obtain OTPs. In such scenarios, the traditional OTP system proves ineffective, while this Double-OTP system will address this gap,” a Haryana Police spokesperson said.
Authorities also urged citizens to remain vigilant, avoid sharing OTPs, and report suspicious calls immediately.
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