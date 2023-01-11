scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Double murder in Rohtak: Bullet-riddled bodies of father, daughter found lying at home

According to the preliminary investigation, the man, Surender Singh, 50, was having a matrimonial dispute with his wife who was not at home when he and his daughter Nikita, 13, were murdered.

A police officer said, “The bodies were found lying inside the house at a distance from each other. Prima-facie, it was learnt that three motorbike-borne assailants fired at the duo from point blank range and killed them.”
Double murder in Rohtak: Bullet-riddled bodies of father, daughter found lying at home
The bullet-riddled bodies of a man and his daughter were found at their home in Rohtak’s Boar village Wednesday morning by their neighbours who had gone to check on them.

He added, “The exact motive behind the double murder is yet not known and we are investigating the case from all angles. Forensic teams have been called at the spot for an examination. The bodies will be sent to Rohtak’s PGIMS for post-mortem examination.”

Superintendent of Police (Rohtak) Uday Singh Meena also reached the village and inspected the spot. The police registered an FIR against unidentified persons on charges of murder and under the provisions of the Arms Act.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 15:41 IST
