Doorstep plastic segregation: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to table draft waste management bylaws

RESIDENTS WILL soon have to segregate plastic waste at source, as per the Plastic Waste Management Bylaws 2019 that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is soon set to table. The draft bylaws state that “individual household and institutional waste generators shall take steps to minimise generation of plastic waste and segregate plastic waste at source.” They further state: “Waste generators will segregate the plastic waste at source and store it separately.”

The draft bylaws also say that institutional generators of plastic waste shall segregate and store waste in accordance with the Social Waste Management Rules 2016, and hand over segregated waste to authorised waste processing or disposal facilities, deposition centres either on their own or through an authorised waste collection agency.

The draft also mentioned, “Waste generator shall not litter or burn plastic waste or no generator shall dispose of plastic waste to drains or unauthorised places within municipal area. Waste generators shall be liable to pay a plastic waste management user fee as stipulated by MC Chandigarh from time to time.”

Segregation at the household level has still not begun in Chandigarh. This year, waste segregation vehicles were flagged off in villages recently transferred to Municipal Corporation. The civic body has purchased 99 vehicles of 3.2 cubic metres capacity to carry out door-to-door collection of domestic waste in a segregated manner.

The dry and wet waste will be given by residents separately and collected in different compartments of the disposal vehicles. As many as 55 vehicles will be used for the 13 villages recently transferred to the MC. The remaining 44 vehicles will be used for unattended areas of the city which are not being catered by private waste collectors.

Earlier, 19 vehicles had been deputed to collect door-to-door segregated waste from households in Sarangpur, Khudda Jassu, Behlana and Raipur Khurd villages in the first and second phases. One vehicle has been deputed as a spare in each village to cope with the distance between these villages and the garbage processing plant located in Dadumajra village.