My doors are always open for Punjabis: Haryana CM reaches out to Saini community in Rajpura

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday urged the Saini community, one of the prominent OBC communities in Punjab and Haryana, to play a decisive role in politics, from panchayats to the Vidhan Sabha and Parliament, and that his doors would remain open for them.

Addressing a “Mahasammelan” organised by the Saini Samaj Welfare Committee under the Rajpura Assembly Constituency in Patiala district, Saini made a strong outreach to Punjab’s OBC communities, particularly the Saini community. “The Saini community must play a more decisive role in Punjab politics, from panchayats to the Vidhan Sabha and Parliament. My doors are open for all of you. Whether it is a personal matter, a government-related issue or the work of your relatives, you can approach me anytime,” he said.

“Every day, people from Punjab come to meet me about various issues. My doors are open for Punjab residents 24×7. You can come to meet me or seek help with any work. I will always stand with my Punjabi brethren.”

Targeting the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann government over alleged attempts to stop his visits to Punjab, Saini alleged that efforts had been made to discourage or restrict his visits to the state.

Referring to his visit to Sunam on July 31 on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh last year, Saini claimed that the Punjab Police had attempted to dissuade him from attending the programme.

“I was told that the Sangrur SSP had contacted Haryana officials, suggesting I should not visit Sunam. I was surprised. I made it clear that I would certainly visit. I don’t require Punjab Police protection; my own security is sufficient. Above all, my community is my biggest strength,” Saini said.

Notably, Udham Singh belonged to the OBC Kamboj community.

Claiming strong support from Punjabis, Saini said more than 3,000 people had gathered to meet him during his brief stop of ten minutes in Sunam.

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“The Punjab government believes in stopping others, instead of focusing on governance and development,” he alleged.

Jaswinder Singh, a Saini Samaj Welfare Committee member, said, “We got the permission for this programme with great difficulty late Thursday evening, that too after repeated visits. The Punjab government had panicked over our programme.”

Highlighting law and order and industrial issues, Saini said, “Every day, people from Punjab come to me…and many industrialists want to shift or establish their units in Haryana. I want to assure them that once a BJP government comes to power in Punjab, there will be no need for anyone to move elsewhere. Punjab will prosper again.”

The Haryana chief minister also highlighted infrastructure projects in Rajpura, claiming the proposed Mohali-Rajpura rail link was being revived and that the Central projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore were linked to the constituency.

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Earlier in the day, Saini visited the historic Shiv Temple in Rajpura and offered prayers.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social justice is no longer merely an idea, but an integral part of the government’s policy, intent and work culture,” he said.

On Saturday, Saini is scheduled to address an OBC Sammelan in Abohar in Fazilka district. Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar is expected to attend the event, while Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon is also likely to be present.

Sources said some farmer union leaders could also reach the venue to raise questions related to the central government policies and farmers’ issues.