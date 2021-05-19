Door-to-door screening in Haryana rural areas: Over 5 lakh households covered in 3011 villages so far

The ongoing door-to-door screening of rural population in Haryana’s villages has so far (till May 18) covered 5,08,612 households in 3011 villages across the state. Around 8000 teams drawn from Haryana’s various departments have been constituted to conduct this mammoth exercise of screening every resident in the state’s more than 6,700 villages by this month-end. The screening exercise commenced on May 15.

According to the state government, till May 18th, the field teams of the districts had screened 21,60,522 villagers. Out of these, 24,084 were found with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) symptoms, while 16786 persons were sent to village isolation centres across 22 districts.

Besides the screening to identify, and immediately isolate, villagers with Covid-19 symptoms, the field teams are also conducting both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests. A total of 25407 people were tested by the Rapid Antigen Test method at the village isolation centres, out of whom 1,410 tested positive. Similarly, 5041 villagers were administered the RT-PCR test, out of which 101 returned positive results. Till May 18, while 318 villagers were admitted at village isolation centres, 69 patients had been referred to higher Covid-care facilities.

Under the Haryana Villagers General Health Checkup Scheme, a maximum of 486 villages were covered in Ambala, 75 in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri (177), Faridabad (27), Fatehabad (260), Gurgaon (99), Hisar (115), Jhajjar (256), Jind (198), Karnal (48), Kurukshetra (373), Mahendragarh (70), Nuh (68), Palwal (341), Panchkula (28), Panipat (58), Rewari (35), Rohtak (129), Sirsa (70), Sonipat (46), Yamunanagar (52).

As of May 18, 4,358 of the 5350 total oxygen beds in ICU and ventilator beds in government and private hospitals were occupied, while 992 beds were available. Similarly, out of 13,949 oxygen beds in government, private hospitals and medical colleges, 8163 were occupied while 5786 beds were available for Covid-19 patients.

Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday said, “Another major health problem of ‘Black Fungus’ has become an issue of concern. All medical colleges — including PGI Rohtak — have been notified for treatment of this disease. Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, has been authorized to treat patients coming from Rohtak, Jind, Mahendergarh and Charkhi Dadri districts who are suffering from ‘Black Fungus’. Similarly, Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh has been authorized to treat patients coming from Hathin sub-division, Palwal and Gurugram who are suffering from ‘Black Fungus’.

Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College at Khanpur Kalan in Gohana in Sonipat has been authorized for treating patients coming from Panipat and Sonipat districts, informed the spokesperson. For patients coming from Hissar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Bhiwani, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, Hisar has been authorized and Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal has been authorized for patients from Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts. Similarly, World College of Medical Science and Research and Hospital, Jhajjar has been authorized for Rewari and Jhajjar districts. Adesh Medical College and Hospital, Shahabad, Kurukshetra has been authorized for Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Mulana, Ambala has been authorized for treating patients from Panchkula and Ambala”.

He added, “ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad has been authorized for Faridabad district and AL Falah School of Medical Science and Research Centre, Dhauj, Tikri Kheda, Faridabad has been authorized for Palwal, Nuh and Faridabad districts, SGT Medical College and Hospital, Budhera, Sultanpur, Gurugram have been authorized for Rewari, Nuh and Gurugram districts, NC Medical College, Israna, Panipat has also been authorized for Panipat and Sonipat districts apart from Khanpur Kalan”.

A government spokesperson said, “A person suffering from symptoms of ‘Black Fungus’ can get the injection Amphotericin B after filling the prescribed proforma along with the signature of the doctor and sending it to amphobharyana@gmail.com. Further details can be had by logging in at http://haryanahealth.nic.in/defaultnew.thml”.