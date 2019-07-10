Don’t violate traffic norms, cops won’t stop you for papers: Haryana DGP

Here’s some good news for commuters in Haryana. If you are driving your vehicle safely, not breaking the traffic rules and not making any other visible offence, the Haryana Police will not stop you for document check.

The practice of policemen flagging down vehicles for checking documents will be completely stopped, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said Tuesday. However, if a visible traffic violation is found, then documents will also be checked and challans issued.

“Our message is clear. If you are opting for safe driving, you won’t be challaned. It doesn’t matter whether you have documents or not,” the DGP said.

Yadava was talking to The Indian Express after attending a meting of State Road Safety Council chaired by state Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar.

The DGP said that they want to reduce the number of road accidents. The state police wants to focus mainly on vehicles with visible violations like red light jumping, over-speeding and rash driving apart from checking the drink driving with the help of alcohol sensors. As many as 13,854 challans were issued for drink driving in Haryana in 2018.

The state government will also introduce a long term plan to check overloading of vehicles by installing nakas at different entry points, including near the mining zones.

According to IG, Haryana Traffic and Highways Police, Raj Shri Singh, in first six months of 2019, as many as 2,532 persons have died in road accidents in Haryana in comparison to 2,641 deaths in corresponding period of 2018. This is a decline of nearly 3 per cent. In first six months this year, 5,491 cases related to accidents were registered against 5,793 such cases in corresponding period of 2018.

Yadava said that they noticed that 65 per cent of total accidents take place on highways while police issues more challans in urban areas. “We have further analysed that 65 per cent of the accidents take place from 4 pm to 12 midnight. Now, we will issue challans to traffic violators keeping in view this pattern of the accidents. We will redeploy our resources,” said the DGP.

“We have also noticed that many accidents due to parking of trucks by the roads. In past one month, 11 accidents have taken place because of these trucks, leaving more than 40 persons dead in Haryana,” added Yadava.