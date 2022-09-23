Don’t transfer funds to SGPC, Baljit Singh Daduwal tells Haryana gurdwaras

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict that cleared the way for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) to control all gurdwaras in the state, HSGMC president Baljit Singh Daduwal Thursday asked the management of gurdwaras in the state not to transfer any funds to Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Management Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) anymore.

“We have issued directions. If anyone indulges in such transactions after September 20, he himself will be responsible for the same,” Daduwal told The Indian Express.

The Supreme Court on September 20 upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management Act), 2014.

Daduwal has claimed that the handing over of gurdwaras from the SGPC to the Haryana committee will be peaceful. He said: “There is no confrontation and the local committees were just waiting for the Haryana government’s official notification before handing over the management of these religious places to the HSGMC. We also want the transfer of management to take place as per the legal procedure.”

After the SC verdict on Tuesday, Daduwal had said, “Currently, Haryana has 52 gurdwaras, which have an annual contribution of nearly Rs 150 crore in the budget of SGPC. The management of 48 gurdwaras is being looked at by the SGPC, leaving only four gurdwaras for the HSGMC.”

Daduwal also claimed that several gurdwara committees have voluntarily announced their plans to hand over the management to the HSGMC.

The religious preacher has already visited 10 gurdwaras, including Nada Sahib Gurdwara of Panchkula, after Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict.

Baljit Singh Daduwal said, “The Sikh Sangat (gurdwara committees) is inviting us to hand over the management of gurdwaras in Haryana. The local committee in Sirsa on Wednesday invited us and made an announcement to hand over the management of the gurdwara to us. Likewise, we were invited to Ratia and Fatehabad to make a similar announcement. Nobody has any problem in the transfer of management of gurdwaras to HSGMC, except the Badal family and the persons related to them.”

The HSGMC is planning to approach the Haryana government to help in transferring the management of all 52 gurdwaras to it. “We will incur the budget of these gurdwaras on the religious activities and set up educational and medical institutions in the state,” he said.