Don’t release excess water into Ghaggar: Mohali DC to his Panchkula counterpart

MOHALI DEPUTY Commissioner Girish Dayalan on Tuesday wrote a letter to his counterpart in Panchkula requesting him not to release excessive water from Kaushalya Dam into Ghaggar river. The DC asked the Panchkula administration to release the water in a phased manner so that the low-lying areas along Ghaggar do not flood.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, DC Girish Dayalan said that he wrote to the Panchkula DC asking him not to release the water as it could flood areas in Mohali, Patiala and Sangrur districts.

“More than a month of monsoon season is left. In case of heavy rain in the catchment area of the dam, there will a sudden release of large amount of water into Ghaggar river which can create havoc in downstream villages,” the DC mentioned in his letter.

The DC said that he also requested the Panchkula administration to release a sustained amount of water at this stage so that water level gradually comes down without adversely affecting downstream areas.

The DC added that the Kaushalya dam has a storage capacity of 478.10 metres and at present the maximum level is maintained. He added that about 1,200 cusecs of water was being released from the dam to maintain the level.

The villages near Ghaggar were still on high alert. The water receded in the river on Tuesday but the people were asked to be alert.