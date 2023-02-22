Don’t mislead Punjabis on release of ‘Bandi Singhs’: Badal to Shekhawat

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat not to mislead the people of Punjab with statements like “six out of a total of nine ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners) had been released and that there was no pendency on behalf of the Union government”.

The SAD leader asserted that “both the statements are false”.

Talking to the media here, Sukhbir Badal alleged that the Union minister had lied while stating that the Centre did not have any list of ‘Bandi Singhs’ except the nine referred to by him.

“Shekhawat should know that a list of 22 Sikh detainees was submitted to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. It is also a fact that SAD and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have been consistently pursuing the case for release of the 22 detainees. The minister’s statement has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs who are performing daily ‘ardas’ (prayers offered by Sikhs to their God) for the release of all ‘Bandi Singhs’,” said Sukhbir Badal.

Saying that the issue of release of the Sikh detainees should not be politicised, Sukhbir Badal urged Shekhawat to clear the air on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition as his death sentence was commuted by the Centre in 2019.

The SAD chief said, “It is extremely disturbing that the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ had been stalled, with the home ministry giving an adverse report to the Supreme Court which had asked the government to take a final decision on the clemency plea of Bhai Rajoana. If the Tamil Nadu government can recommend the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, why the same cannot be done by the Centre, Delhi state and others for the release of the Sikh prisoners.” Responding to a query related to the state’s law and order situation, Sukhbir Badal said that it has totally collapsed. “With the state under the ‘rule of gangsters’, the industry is running away. No new investment is coming. People are reeling under ‘the reign of terror’.”

The SAD president asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to direct state procurement agencies to buy potato and cauliflower crops from Doaba farmers and compensate their losses. The SAD president also slammed CM Mann ‘for surrendering’ before Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi team. He raised objection to the appointment of non-Punjabis on key posts, including the chairperson of Punjab School Education Board.

Earlier, while addressing public gatherings in different villages of Nakodar assembly constituency, Sukhbir Badal urged the people to repose their faith in Punjab and Panth’s own party – Shiromani Akali Dal – promising that it would take care of all their requirements and bring the state back on track of growth.