‘Don’t mess with mountains’

TOURISM IN the mountain regions has seen a recent upsurge. Add to that people’s inner urge to set off on mountain climbing activities, and you have a new tourist obsession- scaling the Mt Everest. With the Nepal government issuing around 500 climbing permits every season, the growth in number of mountain climbers is unstoppable.

Mamta Sauda, who is a DSP of Panchkula, Haryana, has also conquered the greatest mountain peak and is a frequent mountain climber. With rigorous practice and strength, she has been able to live her passion for mountain climbing. “It takes great mental stability and agility to carry out this expedition. The greatest peaks give you a sense of achievement once conquered, but life is on the edge every moment,” said Sauda.

In recent times, many Chandigarh residents have taken to the activity. The adrenaline rush that mountain expeditions provide have made this a tourist activity.

While talking about her experience, Sauda pointed out the importance of safety measures and her preparations. “It is more important to prepare yourself mentally before anything else. Once you become mentally strong and stable, you will have the guts to reach glory. I do yogic exercises to keep myself fit because breathing is the biggest issue at that height. I work upon inclusion of the feel-good factor in my body. With avalanches, frostbites, serac collapses and many other health issues, climbing the Everest peak was not easy for me. I worked out hard to attain a high level of fitness,” she said.

Diljinder Singh, another police officer from Chandigarh, also climbed this peak after sustained preparations. An Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Chandigarh Police, his passion for mountain climbing has taken him to many peaks in the past.

“I heard the news of death of six people at Everest peak recently, which saddened me. People aim to conquer the Everest without considering its hazards. From push-back of ice to speedy snow winds, every moment is a test. I remember losing all my energy and senses when I reached the last edge. Continuous mental pressure due to breathing issues makes the nerves slow sometimes which can result in a serious accident. I want people to conquer the Everest but with a sense of responsibility and awareness,” said Diljinder.

Sauda and Diljinder also underlined the importance of excellent climbing gear. “From climbing shoes to ice axe, each and everything should be consciously chosen. Quality should be taken care of. Climbing Everest and other peaks must not be a desperate move and must involve great thought process” added Sauda. Underlining the importance of safety and preparedness, both Sauda and Diljinder agree that mountain climbing means serious business, and it should not be reduced to a tourist-worthy fad.