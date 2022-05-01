‘Don’t ignore us’: Councillors lash out at civic body officials

Councillors from all parties hit hard at the officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) and blamed them for ignoring the elected representatives of the people, while deciding the terms and conditions in decisions related to the development of the city.

The councillors told Municipal Council Commissioner, Anindita Mitra, that if the MC officials do not cooperate with them (councillors), then they cannot be expected to cooperate either. BJP councillor, Kanwarjeet Singh, of ward 33, said in the House, “You can call the Adviser to run the house”.

The anger came out when MC officials including Mitra informed the House that a committee under the chairmanship of Joint Commissioner-1, Shalini Chetal, was constituted to prepare a request for proposal for a contract. The contract was subsequently given to M/s Lion Services Ltd. Not a single councillor was a member of the committee, which outraged them.

BJP’s Kanwarjeet Singh, said, “The MC brought a number of agendas in the House but why did it not include any councillor in the committee constituted for preparing RFP for the company. It has been observed for a long time that elected representatives of the people are being ignored by the MC officials.”

Sources said MP Kirron Kher was also informed about the situation by some BJP councillors.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s leader of Opposition, Yogesh Dhingra, said, “We are the voice of the people. People send us to the House with great hopes. But here, we have been sidelined. It is not good.”

Congress councillors including Gurbax Rawat, Gurpreet Singh Gabi also raised similar points. Commissioner Mitra told the councillors that their concerns will be addressed in the future.