Don’t drag the matter further: Badal sr appeals to Centre

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo)

A day after writing a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind to return his Padma Vibhushan, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal released a video message in which he appealed to the Union government not to drag its tussle with farmers’ further.

He said, “I appeal to the Centre government, not to drag the matter further. Normally, governments feel that if they will drag the matter, people will get exhausted. But I have a personal experience of my long political career that this issue should not be dragged any further.” Badal released this message a day before another round of talks between farmers and the government.

He added,”I always pray to God that farmers’ struggle should win… Here is a piece of advice to desh di sarkar.. Sarkaran takatvar nahi hundian… lok takatvar hunde han (Governments are not powerful.. people are powerful). Look , how farmers overcame all the hurdles that had been put in their way as they were marching ahead to Delhi….When 70 per cent people of this country are unhappy, how can I keep Padma Vibhushan title which was awarded to me for serving people for decades together. Though because of my age, I cannot be with people who are sitting in dharnas, but my soul is always with them. Consider me with you all. Every day, I watch TV and feel upset as how kids, youngsters, women are sitting on roads in tough conditions. How can the country’s government ignore them — those who are the anndata of this country.”

The former CM said that he finds this “pain is difficult to bear”. “Not only me, the whole country is unhappy. In my political career, this is the biggest struggle done by masses for their rights so far…under such conditions, awards don’t matter. I am sure that truth will triumph. Kisanan da sangrash kamyaab hovega..main hardam eh hi ardas karda haan (farmers’ struggle will be successful.. I pray all the time for them,” he concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.