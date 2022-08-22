Don’t cry vendetta, if innocent, face probe like Sisodia: AAP to Congress

Hours after the Punjab Congress “presented” its leadership before the Vigilance Bureau saying it could detain any of them as it was “fed up” of allegations of corruption against its leaders by the state government, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that corrupt and nefarious people cannot evade the ongoing investigations and advised opposition leaders to stand for the welfare of people rather than shielding its corrupt leaders.

Addressing the media, AAP’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang rejected the allegations of vendetta politics leveled by state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and asked him why all his leaders are afraid of vigilance investigation. “If they are innocent and have nothing to hide then why are they running away from a fair probe? Face the equitable probe and prove their innocence in the courts,” Kang said.

Giving the example of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kang said that Congress leaders should also face inquiry like him as he (AAP leader) is innocent and not afraid of a fake case and truth will come out in the court soon.

He advised Congress leaders to hold protests against rising inflation, corruption, and drug mafia and not to save the corrupt leaders. “The Bhagwant Mann-government is committed to eradicate corruption and all perpetrators of looting public money will be taken to task,” Kang said.

He said that leaders of the previous government were involved in various scams, corruption cases and that now an honest government led by Mann is ruling the state, “nefarious leaders are petrified that they will be punished for their sins and for looting” Punjabis.

“If government examines the files of food and supply, or the transportation and mining department, the names of Congress leaders including Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Balbir Singh Sidhu and other leaders crop up. The investigations in various scams that occurred in the previous government are underway and all those involved in corruption will get punished,” Kang said.

He said that an investigation in the Rs 150-crore scam in agriculture department is also going on. It is the responsibility of the AAP government to bring out the truth in front of people and punish the corrupt people, he added.

He also accused former jails minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa of giving “VVIP treatment” in the Ropar Central Jail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari during the previous government after a fake FIR was registered against the UP leader in Mohali to bring him to Punjab from Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a dig at former Congress CM Charanjit Singh Channi, he said that he has been ‘hiding’ abroad after being involved in illegal mining during his tenure.