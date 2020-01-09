Don’t come up with more houses in Chandigarh: Kirron Kher to housing board

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher (File Photo) Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher (File Photo)

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher has directed the Chandigarh Housing Board to not come up with more houses in Chandigarh, which has “limited space”. Kher said that those who want to build houses can go to Mohali or Panchkula.

“I have told the Housing board not to build any more houses or other dwelling units in Chandigarh. When there will be more housing, there will be more and more cars. And has a housing board even thought of where these cars will be parked? Then there will be congestion of vehicles,” MP Kher told Chandigarh Newsline.

She added, “If at all people need any houses, these won’t be made in Chandigarh ..let them go to Panchkula or Mohali. Chandigarh already has limited space. Our city is overflowing and then accordingly so much of pressure on the infrastructure.”

Kher also said that people are coming up with more and more constructions and adding to the existing units without even considering that the structure will become unsafe.

“People are just continuing with violations and adding more and more to their existing units either making an additional room or a balcony or extending another floor. What if the structure falls. it is so unsafe. The foundation becomes shaky the moment you start adding more than the permitted space. But they don’t pay heed to it. they don’t even see that it is for their safety,” she said.

Chandigarh Housing Board was coming up with a housing scheme in Sector 53 where 492 flats had to be constructed. A demand survey was ordered as part of this scheme to know if people were interested. Since there has not been much response from the people and with Kher asking the board not to come up with any more housing in the city, official sources said that this scheme would be dropped.

The rates of this scheme were also very high. According to rates fixed for different categories of flats, a three-bedroom High-Income Group (HIG) unit with a covered area of 147.007 sq mt (around 1582 sq ft) was to cost Rs 1.80 crore and a two-bedroom middle-income group 124.153 sq mt flat was to cost Rs 1.47 crore. As many as 100 units of this category had been thrown open to the general public. A one-bedroom Low-Income Group (LIG) flat of 84 sq mt was to cost Rs 95 lakh. As per the brochure, it will have a drawing-cum-dining room, kitchen, one toilet and one balcony as well. There were 120 units of this category. With this, the only space where the housing board will be building flats is at the IT Park. Towers will come up for officers of all the three governments and there will be flats for the general public as well.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App