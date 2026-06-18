‘Don’t book Ola rides,’ Chandigarh administration tells cab users

The Chandigarh Transport Department has suspended the aggregator licence of ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates the ride-hailing platform OLA, for a period of six months with immediate effect from Wednesday (June 17).

In a public notice issued by the department, authorities informed residents that the company would no longer be permitted to operate cab or bike taxi services in the Union Territory during the suspension period.

The suspension order, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, stated that the Transport Authority received multiple complaints alleging that ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd was not complying with provisions of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025, including those related to driver health and term insurance, training requirements, and fare structure.