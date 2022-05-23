Don’t befool farmers: SAD kisan wing chief to CM Mann

May 23, 2022 3:51:01 am
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) kisan wing on Sunday asked CM Bhagwant Mann “not to befool farmers with grandiose announcements that their moong crop would be procured when the central government had only agreed to procure 4,585 metric tonnes of lentil, which only amount to 10-15% per cent of the anticipated production”.
In a written statement, SAD kisan wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said “Punjab was set to produce 4.75 lakh metric tonnes of moong and the centre had agreed to procure only 4,585 metric tonnes. This minuscule procurement, which is also riddled with riders like maintenance of a revolving fund equivalent to 15 per cent of the sanctioned procurement, will fail to manage the huge lentil produce which is expected in markets shortly”.
