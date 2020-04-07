Don’t be scared, be strong, maintain hygiene, and you can beat COVID-19: Nawanshahr’s first recovered patient

The patient is the son of the first person to have died of COVID-19 in Punjab, a 70-year-old man from Pathlawa village of Nawanshahr district. (PTI Photo) The patient is the son of the first person to have died of COVID-19 in Punjab, a 70-year-old man from Pathlawa village of Nawanshahr district. (PTI Photo)

The first patient to have recovered in Punjab’s coronavirus hot spot, Nawanshahr district, said one should not fear this disease, adding that people can protect themselves from it by maintaining proper hygiene and not moving out of their homes.

“One can fight coronavirus if one is maintains hygiene. Then our body has the capability of fighting it,” he said, adding that one should never eat without washing one’s hands.

The 35 year-old man was first positive case to be admitted in Nawanshahr, and has been declared free of the virus. Seven more persons tested negative on Sunday and their second test will be conducted after 24 hours as per WHO protocol.

The patient is the son of the first person to have died of COVID-19 in Punjab, a 70-year-old man from Pathlawa village of Nawanshahr district. The old priest had died on March 8, 11 days after his return from Germany and Italy. His tests came back positive a day after his death, following which 14 of his family members and four close contacts tested positive in Pathlawa, Sjjon, and Jhikha villages. All 18 were admitted in Nawanshahr Civil Hospital.

The patient thanked the government hospital staff including doctors and nursing staff for taking proper care of him and his relatives.

He said that while coronavirus has no known cure yet, one can beat the disease.

“After the death of my father, we tested positive and were brought to the isolation ward. We all were quite determined to win this fight,” he said, speaking through a video message.

