‘Don’t allow banned drugs’: Follow orders or face action, Deputy Commissioner tells hotel and eatery owners

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra on Saturday issued orders to people running restaurants and eateries to follow directions or else face action. The DC directed the owners of the hotels to ensure that no one enters the premises with any drug banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The orders were issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) nd they will be in force from September 15 to November 14.

The DC, in her order, said that it had come to her notice that people running restaurants, eateries, dhabas and roadside vendors were causing law and order problems by carrying on their business late into the night. The DC said that she had directed the police and the Municipal Corporation (MC) to take action against these people.

The DC further stated in her order that the owners of the hotels should be held responsible if any person entered the premises with drugs banned under the NDPS Act.

“The private security deployed by the owner of (hotel) should be made aware of not allowing anybody carry inside the premises any such substance which is in violation of the NDPS Act. If any person enters such premises and the fact comes to the knowledge of the owner or the manager of the premises, the information shall be immediately shared with the local police,” read the order.

People create nuisance at markets in the city where eateries are located. In some areas, even liquor vends remain open till 11.30 pm whereas the permissible time to close the vends is 11 pm. Night clubs operating in the city also had to shut down after a long struggle with the police.

